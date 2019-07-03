Contrasting of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Its Peers

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.50% -60.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The competitors have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.