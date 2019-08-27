Contrasting of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.90 N/A -0.01 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.18 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Liquidity

SI-BONE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SI-BONE Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 13.3% respectively. 3% are SI-BONE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynatronics Corporation.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Dynatronics Corporation.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.