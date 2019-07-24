Contrasting of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

As Business Services businesses, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 42 2.17 N/A 0.84 48.85 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91

In table 1 we can see Shutterstock Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Shutterstock Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Shutterstock Inc. is presently more expensive than ARC Document Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Shutterstock Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. From a competition point of view, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Shutterstock Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Shutterstock Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 17.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.4% and 60.9%. Insiders held 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Shutterstock Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.