Contrasting of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

This is a contrast between ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 12.92 N/A -0.26 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 57 7.88 N/A 1.57 41.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ShotSpotter Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShotSpotter Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShotSpotter Inc. has a 12.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShotSpotter Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.