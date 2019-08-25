Contrasting of Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.26 N/A 1.22 13.48 The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.83 N/A 1.59 6.07

Table 1 demonstrates Shore Bancshares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shore Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Shore Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Shore Bancshares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7% The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares and 89.8% of The Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79% The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than The Bancorp Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.