Contrasting of Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.37 N/A 1.22 13.48 DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.26 N/A 2.58 17.72

Table 1 demonstrates Shore Bancshares Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DNB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Shore Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than DNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7% DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DNB Financial Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares and 32.7% of DNB Financial Corporation shares. About 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79% DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors DNB Financial Corporation beats Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.