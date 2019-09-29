Contrasting of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 357 9.66 100.44M -0.68 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 1.33 53.43M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,148,646.38% -3.9% -3.5% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 99,813,188.87% -36.7% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shopify Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 9.92% for Shopify Inc. with consensus price target of $336. Competitively Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.33, with potential upside of 25.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. looks more robust than Shopify Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 92% respectively. Insiders held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.