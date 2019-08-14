Contrasting of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) and Its Competitors

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shoe Carnival Inc. has 99.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. 24.4% of Shoe Carnival Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 7.90% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. N/A 31 10.09 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Shoe Carnival Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

With average target price of $42.5, Shoe Carnival Inc. has a potential upside of 76.86%. The rivals have a potential upside of 73.95%. Given Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shoe Carnival Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shoe Carnival Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Shoe Carnival Inc. had bearish trend while Shoe Carnival Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shoe Carnival Inc. are 2.7 and 0.3. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s rivals have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shoe Carnival Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Shoe Carnival Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Shoe Carnival Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.