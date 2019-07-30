Contrasting of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 75.73 N/A -23.39 0.00 Stryker Corporation 190 5.63 N/A 5.17 35.93

Table 1 demonstrates ShockWave Medical Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ShockWave Medical Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

ShockWave Medical Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -32.97% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Stryker Corporation is $222.75, which is potential 4.28% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stryker Corporation appears more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.89% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares and 76% of Stryker Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 43.58% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. 51.13% 114.44% 0% 0% 0% 112.33% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors ShockWave Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.