Contrasting of Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) and Its Peers

We are comparing Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ship Finance International Limited has 43.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ship Finance International Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.80% 2.20% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ship Finance International Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited N/A 13 18.06 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Ship Finance International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ship Finance International Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

With consensus target price of $13.33, Ship Finance International Limited has a potential upside of 5.38%. As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 50.69%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Ship Finance International Limited is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ship Finance International Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has weaker performance than Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

Ship Finance International Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Ship Finance International Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ship Finance International Limited has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ship Finance International Limited’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ship Finance International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors beat Ship Finance International Limited.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.