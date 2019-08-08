Contrasting of Shineco Inc. (TYHT) and USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Both Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) and USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Related Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco Inc. 1 0.47 N/A -0.07 0.00 USANA Health Sciences Inc. 84 1.43 N/A 4.49 15.16

Table 1 highlights Shineco Inc. and USANA Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Shineco Inc. and USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.9% USANA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 22.1%

Liquidity

Shineco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, USANA Health Sciences Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Shineco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shineco Inc. and USANA Health Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 60.8%. About 28.35% of Shineco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% are USANA Health Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shineco Inc. 4.79% 6.34% -38.04% 34.69% -43% 22.84% USANA Health Sciences Inc. 8.02% -11.32% -25.5% -40.78% -48.43% -42.2%

For the past year Shineco Inc. has 22.84% stronger performance while USANA Health Sciences Inc. has -42.2% weaker performance.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences Inc. beats Shineco Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China. It engages in growing and cultivating yew trees whose branches can be used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as for ornamental indoor bonsai tree for purifying air quality; and planting, processing, and distributing organic fruits and vegetables, such as tomato, eggplants, string beans, and peppers as well as blueberries and wine grapes. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes Chinese medicinal herbal products and decoction pieces, including medicines for bone and joint pain, arthritis, respiratory infections, and insomnia, as well as various other common ailments; and distributes a range of Western medicines through its wholesale and retail channels. In addition, it develops and distributes FIR therapeutic clothing and textile products comprising bedding sets, such as pillows, comforters, and sheets; underwear, T-shirts, and socks; knee and shin pads, waist supports, and other protective clothing; and body wraps or protectors for the ankle, elbow, wrist, and knee. Shineco, Inc. also sells its products online through third party e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line, which includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides SensÃ©Â—beautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools, such as associate starter kit and product brochures to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.