Contrasting of Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) and Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) compete with each other in the Metal Fabrication sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 6 0.11 N/A 0.05 112.98 Carpenter Technology Corporation 45 0.97 N/A 3.30 14.55

Table 1 highlights Shiloh Industries Inc. and Carpenter Technology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Carpenter Technology Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Shiloh Industries Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shiloh Industries Inc. and Carpenter Technology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.3% Carpenter Technology Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Shiloh Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Carpenter Technology Corporation is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shiloh Industries Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Carpenter Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Carpenter Technology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Shiloh Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.8% of Shiloh Industries Inc. shares and 94.4% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares. About 3.9% of Shiloh Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.01% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. -10% -5.68% -9.54% -32.78% -38.47% -8.92% Carpenter Technology Corporation -3.4% -3.17% 5.31% 9.54% -15.24% 34.82%

For the past year Shiloh Industries Inc. has -8.92% weaker performance while Carpenter Technology Corporation has 34.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Carpenter Technology Corporation beats Shiloh Industries Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.