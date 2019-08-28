Contrasting of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

We will be comparing the differences between ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.56 0.00 Robert Half International Inc. 61 1.05 N/A 3.82 15.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ShiftPixy Inc. and Robert Half International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5% Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 39.8% 21.5%

Liquidity

ShiftPixy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Robert Half International Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Robert Half International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ShiftPixy Inc. and Robert Half International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Robert Half International Inc. has an average price target of $68, with potential upside of 28.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ShiftPixy Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 97.78% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Robert Half International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75% Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61%

For the past year ShiftPixy Inc. has -71.75% weaker performance while Robert Half International Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Robert Half International Inc. beats ShiftPixy Inc.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.