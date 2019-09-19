Contrasting of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Both ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) are each other’s competitor in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ShiftPixy Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Liquidity

ShiftPixy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShiftPixy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShiftPixy Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 93.9%. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year ShiftPixy Inc. had bearish trend while Cross Country Healthcare Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. beats ShiftPixy Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.