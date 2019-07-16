Contrasting of SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

Both SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group Ltd. 1 50.67 N/A -0.77 0.00 Sony Corporation 48 0.00 N/A 6.44 7.75

Demonstrates SGOCO Group Ltd. and Sony Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SGOCO Group Ltd. and Sony Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -8.7% Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

SGOCO Group Ltd.’s 0.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sony Corporation has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of SGOCO Group Ltd. shares and 7.8% of Sony Corporation shares. SGOCO Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SGOCO Group Ltd. -1.92% -6.85% -2.67% 4.21% -9.73% 20% Sony Corporation 2.44% 5.56% 10.83% -7.64% 3.31% 3.44%

For the past year SGOCO Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Sony Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sony Corporation beats SGOCO Group Ltd.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in China and internationally. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; and application-specific LCD/LED display products, such as tablet PCs for commercial and consumer use, e-reader notebooks, cell phone devices, mobile Internet devices, e-boards, rotating screens, CCTV monitors for security systems, billboard monitors for advertising, public notice systems, touch screens for non-keyed entries, and phase change material thermal energy storage. The company is also developing 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. SGOCO Group, Ltd. sells its products under the SGOCO, POVIZON, and No.10 brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.