Contrasting of SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SGOCO Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.90% of all Electronic Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SGOCO Group Ltd. has 56.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 20.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SGOCO Group Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group Ltd. 0.00% -11.10% -8.70% Industry Average 71.21% 23.87% 7.64%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SGOCO Group Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.96B 2.75B 36.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SGOCO Group Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.33 2.85

As a group, Electronic Equipment companies have a potential upside of 84.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SGOCO Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SGOCO Group Ltd. -1.92% -6.85% -2.67% 4.21% -9.73% 20% Industry Average 4.97% 6.24% 17.87% 9.81% 26.90% 21.11%

For the past year SGOCO Group Ltd. has weaker performance than SGOCO Group Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.29 shows that SGOCO Group Ltd. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SGOCO Group Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.09 which is 8.64% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SGOCO Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SGOCO Group Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in China and internationally. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; and application-specific LCD/LED display products, such as tablet PCs for commercial and consumer use, e-reader notebooks, cell phone devices, mobile Internet devices, e-boards, rotating screens, CCTV monitors for security systems, billboard monitors for advertising, public notice systems, touch screens for non-keyed entries, and phase change material thermal energy storage. The company is also developing 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. SGOCO Group, Ltd. sells its products under the SGOCO, POVIZON, and No.10 brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.