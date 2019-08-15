Contrasting of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Since SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.49 N/A -1.08 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SG Blocks Inc. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SG Blocks Inc. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Trine Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trine Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.