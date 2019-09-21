Contrasting of Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.48 N/A 0.72 11.63 United Community Banks Inc. 27 4.02 N/A 2.20 13.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Community Banks Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Severn Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Community Banks Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Severn Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Severn Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Community Banks Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Severn Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, United Community Banks Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 5.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Severn Bancorp Inc.