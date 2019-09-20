Contrasting of Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Since Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.47 N/A 0.72 11.63 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.33 N/A 1.25 15.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Severn Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Severn Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.82 beta means Severn Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares and 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. About 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Severn Bancorp Inc.