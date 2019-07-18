Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 170.97 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sesen Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 10.5 and 10.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -23.66% at a $1 consensus target price. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 116.05% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Translate Bio Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 59.9% respectively. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.