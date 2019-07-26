Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 141.98 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sesen Bio Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 67.2%. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.