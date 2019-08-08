Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.34 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sesen Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta and it is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.