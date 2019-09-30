Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Since Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,404,232,520.76% -73.6% -31.5% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 599,945,985.57% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.