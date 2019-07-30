Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 25.38 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, with potential downside of -13.04%. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11.67, with potential upside of 273.89%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.