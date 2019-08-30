Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.75 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 0% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.