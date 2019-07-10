Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 2.2% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.