Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sesen Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

The downside potential is -9.09% for Sesen Bio Inc. with average target price of $1. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 78.43% and its average target price is $78.17. Based on the data delivered earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.