Contrasting of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.01 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$1 is Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -22.48%. Competitively the consensus target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 157.51% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional investors held 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.