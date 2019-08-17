Contrasting of ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.21 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 10.07 N/A 0.41 89.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ServiceSource International Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

ServiceSource International Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ServiceSource International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, The Descartes Systems Group Inc which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. ServiceSource International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ServiceSource International Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80

ServiceSource International Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, and a 47.06% upside potential. The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand boasts of a $41.2 consensus target price and a 20.19% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ServiceSource International Inc. seems more appealing than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of ServiceSource International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year ServiceSource International Inc. has -16.66% weaker performance while The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 37.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats ServiceSource International Inc.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.