Contrasting of ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) and Its Competitors

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ServiceSource International Inc. has 87.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ServiceSource International Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ServiceSource International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.80% -9.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ServiceSource International Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ServiceSource International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

The competitors have a potential upside of 32.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ServiceSource International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year ServiceSource International Inc. has -16.66% weaker performance while ServiceSource International Inc.’s rivals have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ServiceSource International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. ServiceSource International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceSource International Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceSource International Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s competitors are 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

ServiceSource International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ServiceSource International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.