Contrasting of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ServiceNow Inc. has 95.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ServiceNow Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.50% -0.70% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. N/A 260 18492.67 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

ServiceNow Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.69 2.29 2.64

ServiceNow Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $268.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. The competitors have a potential upside of 57.14%. Given ServiceNow Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceNow Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc.’s competitors have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. ServiceNow Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceNow Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ServiceNow Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ServiceNow Inc. beats ServiceNow Inc.’s rivals.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.