Contrasting of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

We are contrasting ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 243 19.89 N/A -0.22 0.00 DXC Technology Company 60 0.73 N/A 4.96 11.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ServiceNow Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ServiceNow Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -1% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, DXC Technology Company’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ServiceNow Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, DXC Technology Company which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. ServiceNow Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceNow Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

ServiceNow Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.67% and an $266 consensus price target. On the other hand, DXC Technology Company’s potential upside is 24.98% and its consensus price target is $71. The information presented earlier suggests that DXC Technology Company looks more robust than ServiceNow Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of ServiceNow Inc. shares and 88.6% of DXC Technology Company shares. ServiceNow Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of DXC Technology Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. 3% 12.38% 18.1% 54.27% 57.69% 53.87% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DXC Technology Company.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.