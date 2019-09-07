Contrasting of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 51 3.86 N/A -0.79 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a 6.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.