Contrasting of Service Corporation International (SCI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Personal Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Service Corporation International has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.8% of Service Corporation International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Personal Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Service Corporation International and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Corporation International 0.00% 28.20% 3.40% Industry Average 5.05% 173.46% 8.70%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Service Corporation International and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Service Corporation International N/A 43 18.28 Industry Average 100.12M 1.98B 23.83

Service Corporation International has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Service Corporation International and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Corporation International 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.44

$49 is the consensus price target of Service Corporation International, with a potential upside of 3.46%. As a group, Personal Services companies have a potential upside of 59.21%. Based on the results shown earlier, Service Corporation International is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Service Corporation International and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Service Corporation International 0.24% 0.02% -6.35% -5.87% 13.72% 4.77% Industry Average 2.28% 8.46% 15.42% 8.62% 21.15% 22.51%

For the past year Service Corporation International’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Service Corporation International are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Service Corporation International’s peers have 1.14 and 0.97 for Current and Quick Ratio. Service Corporation International’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Service Corporation International.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that Service Corporation International is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Service Corporation International’s rivals have beta of 0.92 which is 7.90% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Service Corporation International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Service Corporation International’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Service Corporation International.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other merchandise. Further, the companyÂ’s cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installation, and burial openings and closings, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 1,502 funeral homes; and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.