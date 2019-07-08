Contrasting of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 42 12.26 N/A -2.69 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -11.89 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seritage Growth Properties and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seritage Growth Properties and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 14.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Seritage Growth Properties’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties -0.55% 1% 4.95% 19.03% 21.32% 40.27% Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties has 40.27% stronger performance while Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats on 4 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.