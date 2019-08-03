Contrasting of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.35 N/A -2.34 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 478.51%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 284.62% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.