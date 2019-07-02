Contrasting of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.04 N/A -2.34 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 32565.64 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 350.16% at a $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ObsEva SA had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.