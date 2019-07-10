Contrasting of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.22 N/A -2.34 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 354.55% upside potential and an average price target of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.