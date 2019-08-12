Contrasting of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Since Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 420.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 54.7% respectively. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.