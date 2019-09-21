Contrasting of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.09 N/A -2.34 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.57 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Athenex Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Athenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 40.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 33.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.