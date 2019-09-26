Contrasting of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -2.08 0.00 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 3 0.11 N/A 0.72 4.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. and Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -12.7% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Sequential Brands Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sequential Brands Group Inc. and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 0.4%. Insiders held 3.9% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 6.79% 0% -12.7% -17.11% -13.16% -17.35%

For the past year Sequential Brands Group Inc. was more bearish than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ever-Glory International Group Inc. beats Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.