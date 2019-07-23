Contrasting of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 6.77% respectively. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|2.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
