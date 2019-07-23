Contrasting of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 6.77% respectively. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.