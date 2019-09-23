Contrasting of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.