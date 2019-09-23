Contrasting of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
