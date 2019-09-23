Contrasting of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.78% and 68.3% respectively. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.