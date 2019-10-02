Contrasting of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:)

Both Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 0.00 11.42M -0.20 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sensus Healthcare Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 181,558,028.62% -13.3% -10.1% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sensus Healthcare Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 39.33%. Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.