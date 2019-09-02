Contrasting of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Both Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.88 N/A -0.20 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.54 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Liquidity

Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Biomerica Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Sensus Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biomerica Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% are Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Biomerica Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. has -32.66% weaker performance while Biomerica Inc. has 107.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.