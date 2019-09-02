Contrasting of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)

Since Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation 69 2.04 N/A 3.23 21.10 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 31 0.83 N/A 1.54 23.02

Demonstrates Sensient Technologies Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Oil-Dri Corporation of America seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sensient Technologies Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Sensient Technologies Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oil-Dri Corporation of America, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sensient Technologies Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sensient Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sensient Technologies Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Sensient Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.2% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Sensient Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7%

For the past year Sensient Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America on 8 of the 10 factors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.