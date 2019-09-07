Contrasting of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation 69 2.06 N/A 3.23 21.10 Ferro Corporation 16 0.57 N/A 0.83 17.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sensient Technologies Corporation and Ferro Corporation. Ferro Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Sensient Technologies Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ferro Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ferro Corporation’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sensient Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ferro Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferro Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sensient Technologies Corporation and Ferro Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Ferro Corporation’s potential upside is 83.65% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sensient Technologies Corporation and Ferro Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Ferro Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06% Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06%

For the past year Sensient Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Ferro Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats Ferro Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.