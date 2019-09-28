Contrasting of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 151.21M -0.62 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 6 0.18 45.16M -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Senseonics Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 14,108,042,545.25% -135.9% -59.3% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 734,308,943.09% -137% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 93%. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 28.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.