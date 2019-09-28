Contrasting of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

This is a contrast between Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 1.43 160.07M 3.55 13.37 Itron Inc. 71 1.02 36.88M 1.12 55.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Itron Inc. Itron Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itron Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Itron Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 339,203,221.02% 23.6% 8.8% Itron Inc. 51,899,802.98% 6.4% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Itron Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Itron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Itron Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 0 2.67 Itron Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$50.33 is Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.88%. Meanwhile, Itron Inc.’s consensus target price is $77.5, while its potential upside is 6.15%. The results provided earlier shows that Itron Inc. appears more favorable than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Itron Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78% Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc has weaker performance than Itron Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Itron Inc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.